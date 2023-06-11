Sunday, June 11, 2023, 09:10



Updated 10:21 a.m.

The recovery works of the southwest sector of the Amphitheater are already underway. Three archaeologists work there, under the direction of Professor José Miguel Noguera and UNED professor María del Carmen Berrocal. Along with them is also the archaeologist Francisco Fernández Matallana. Until now, the works have consisted of the removal of the rubble levels, mainly schist and phyllite, which are the result of chipping the natural rock of Cerro de la Concepción in the 19th century to lay the foundations of the bullring. . For this, the archaeologists have used the necessary machinery to remove these large volumes that hide the show building. «The work carried out has made it possible to connect the already open boreholes that are located in the major and minor axes of the 1st century Amphitheater and, despite the fact that the excavation began a few days ago, it has already been possible to document the sandstone ashlar podium , which served as a separation between the arena in which the show took place and the stands where the spectators were sitting, “explained the acting Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Archaeological Heritage, Ana Belén Castejón.

A wall that would reach more than two meters in height and of which, up to now, a section formed by two courses of sandstone ashlars has been documented and on which archaeologists still have a lot to investigate. “Associated with this wall, the access to the interior of one of the rooms used in the show and which was reused in the 18th century has also been located,” he indicated.

The project foresees not only this excavation, but also the conservation and restoration works of the monument, as well as its enhancement, in order to open it to the public. For this, a large professional team led by the architect Andrés Cánovas works, with an execution period of about 10 months.