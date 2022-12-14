The integral recovery of the Roman Theater of Cartagena takes a new impulse with the excavations to recover the western sector of the portico of the monument, some of the paintings of the time and the recreation of the gardens thanks to the pollen of the plants of the time recovered in the fillers. The works began at the end of November after fourteen years since the space for the stage and the stands opened to the public, and will conclude in September 2023, as announced by the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo. The investment is 780,000 euros from European funds.

Coinciding with the last meeting of the year of the Board of Trustees of the Roman Theater Foundation, held this Wednesday, its members visited the works to check their evolution, accompanied by the councilor; the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Culture, Marcos Ortuño; the general director of Cultural Heritage, Pablo Braquehais, and the director of the Roman Theater of Cartagena, Elena Ruiz Valderas, among others.

The Board of Trustees of the Roman Theater Foundation intends to bring to light the archaeological wealth of the ‘post escaenam porticus’ that functioned autonomously, “as demonstrated by the difficulties of communication with the stage body”, as explained by the scientific director of the project and co-director of the excavations, Sebastián Ramallo. Of the different uses, the entrance behind the stage for the public and artists in each performance stood out. Two thousand years ago, the building was made up of a quadrangular floor plan with a double gallery of columns and a central garden area, the archaeological remains of which they will try to recover in three phases divided by sectors: western, central and eastern.

milestone in research



The team of archaeologists will establish guidelines in the investigation of porticos in Roman theater architecture applying new methodologies, according to the evaluations of Sebastián Ramallo. The excavations will be a milestone in this type of work because there is currently a lack of study around the porticos. In addition, the analysis of this “living” element, which has undergone several modifications since the creation of the Roman Theatre, will provide new data for future projects.

Detail performances

Excavation of a third of the surface of the arcaded garden. It will allow us to analyze the central area of ​​the square, unknown until now.

Restoration

Wall paintings of high scientific and patrimonial value, which will become part of the Museum.

Reproduction

Gardens by analyzing the pollen of the original plants.

The actions consist of the excavation of a third of the surface of the porticoed garden and the restoration of the wall paintings preserved in two rooms of the interior gallery of the portico of high scientific and patrimonial value. In this space, a circular temple stands out, flanked by two male figures attributed to the grandsons of Emperor Augustus, Gaius and Lucius, to whom the monument is dedicated. The director of the Roman Theater indicated that the fragments that are extracted from the collapses that contain the mural painting will join the 2,000 recovered in 2006 to compose a large pictorial panel of a Roman public building that will form part of the Museum’s exhibition.

Scientific work



The ongoing project includes the reproduction of the gardens by analyzing the pollen of the original plants, whose remains are found in the excavations. “A complex scientific work”, as Arroyo stressed. In addition, the archaeological excavation area will allow us to better understand the crypt and examine the central area of ​​the square, “where we will discover fountains, flower beds and plant remains”, according to the director of the Theater.

The Board of Trustees is already thinking about the writing of the two remaining phases and the employers looking for financing. Arroyo added that “3,000 square meters of the historic complex have been recovered, but there are another 5,000 more in which to act.”

Regarding the visits that the Museum of the Roman Theater has received, during this year 200,000 were reached. This figure represents 200% more visitors than in 2021 and 20% less than in 2019. Last month was the best November in history, with 11% more visits than the best record, which was reached in 2019.