The point and click specialist Wadjet Eye Games – the studio behind acclaimed titles like Unavowed and the hit Blackwell series – teamed up with the indie studio Cloak and Dagger Games to publish his next folkloric adventure The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow on PC, Mac and Linux throughout the year.

While the name may not be familiar, Cloak and Dagger Games has consistently made a name for itself in the point and click genre over the past half-decade with a string of short-lived adventures, mostly in the realm of horror.

The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow is Cloak and Dagger’s first new title after 2019’s The Terrible Old Man and follows the Victorian-era adventure of antiques dealer and writer Thomasina Bateman who arrives in the remote village of Bewlay after receiving a mysterious summons.

The Cloak and Dagger Steam page promises a “dark, complex and evolving plot“with elements drawn from true English folklore, plus an intriguing cast of characters, evocative pixel-art graphics and more.

Wadjet Eye – which also recently announced its new point-and-click adventure Old Skies, developed in-house – hasn’t yet provided a release date for The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow, but it’s expected to arrive later this year.

Source: Eurogamer.net.