Stephane Barbas

Child psychiatrist

The truth of capitalism is revealed in crises, the Covid-19 crisis is no exception. The confusion between private and public good brings to light, more than elsewhere, the incompatibility of liberal choices and public health and the harmful consequences of selfish calculations.

Let us ask ourselves, for example, about the place taken today by consulting pharmacies, whose role was recently revealed in the press, in relation to the vaccination strategy. It is time to question their usefulness and effectiveness in view of the staggering costs of their services.

These auditing or consulting firms are in fact rampant with health organizations at all levels: from hospitals to European authorities, including regional health agencies (ARS) or ministries.

These practices have been known for years in hospitals, they are used to justify the deletions of beds, changes in schedules or working conditions, the regrouping of structures … on the occasion of vast restructuring plans which are so many savings for these firms, whose opinion is obligatory even if it is of no use.

In the best of cases, they only endorse projects already tied up to which they give an “appraised” guarantee which cuts short any possible dispute.

Most often, their recommendations do not take into account the reality of the work, the missions of hospitals, or the needs of the population, only the financial imperatives are taken into account.

I heard the opinion of one of these practices advocating that a psychiatric department in a general hospital should not take care of schizophrenics on the pretext that it was a long-term illness and that it was necessary to reduce the duration of treatment on the model of the surgical or medical services!

It is therefore often incompetence that is costly: successive audits can cost several hundreds of thousands of euros in a medium-sized hospital.

This practice is completely in the spirit of the current public management, where all the decisions come from above, it is the “top-down” principle as they say, which has been one of the most criticized points of the management of the health crisis.

There is no question of denying the usefulness of a specific reflection on the organization as well as on the institutional dimension inherent in teamwork, but this know-how first belongs to the teams, involving all the nursing dimensions. , of course, but also administrative, technical, logistical …

Not only do the “experts” not take into account the human aspects of care work, they deny on methodological principle all the therapeutic efficacy of collegiality thought out democratically.

In addition, over time, they have confiscated a large part of organizational knowledge. Wherever they could, they have made themselves essential at the cost of unprecedented bureaucratization.

They took power like a colonizer, by imposing their culture and their language: the all too famous managerial newspeak. Another aspect that the health crisis reveals even more concerns the place given to Big Pharma. The way vaccines have been negotiated is caricature. Our official chroniclers, very quick to denounce a transport strike, qualifying it as a “hostage-taking”, did not have this cry from the heart in the name of the good of the people against the laboratories, which nevertheless hold us dear. their thanks for distributing the vaccines!

The public authorities have capitulated to their demands. Their propaganda highlights the costs for research, which has already been heavily subsidized, not to mention the major advances made for several years in public laboratories, without which such rapid vaccine development successes would not have been possible. .

Commercial secrecy, which is more of an intellectual swindle than intellectual property, justifies the refusal to transfer production and does not even allow elected officials to know the content of contracts.

The worst part is that the shortage can pay off for them. After the outbursts of the heart of last spring, we know today that Macronist power will not touch the foundations of capitalism.

How is this subjugation of health to private interests possible? If these are the laws of the market, it is clear that they must be changed, but can we not also see power games?

As in a role-playing game, each one would play his character, respecting rules often implicit but well known to them. When the time comes, many will practice what is called revolving doors, which I would rather call an assumed conflict of interest. So-and-so will give his skills in consulting, so-and-so will sell to the industry.

Certain principles govern this game, secrecy first is a rule, as is the irresponsibility contractualized in advance of those who will pocket the profits.

It is therefore quite clear that behind capitalism there are men (and women) who make conscientious decisions. Capitalism is not a system whose diabolical logic, like that of an uncontrollable virus, escapes sorcerer’s apprentices. There is no more power fetishism than commodity fetishism.

It is not easy to oppose them, because their power is immense, but we do not fight supernatural forces.