Getting to Pontevedra from Vigo by public transport is not very complicated and is quite fast. First thing in the morning —and despite being rush hour— entering the provincial capital is not much of a complication: a bit of slightly slow traffic at a roundabout and the intercity bus unloads passengers at the recently renovated station without delays.

Perhaps in another city the visitor then thought about what new means of transport should be taken to reach the final destination: in Pontevedra, it is quite clear from the outset that once inside the town you must continue walking. It is not only a question of distances, but also of the urban model.

The town has been reinventing itself for more than two decades and that is why it is now a green city where, in the end, you always end up walking. It is seen as soon as you leave the bus station. There are a few minutes left before 9 o’clock and the streets speed up the pace of children —in more than a few cases alone— and parents so as not to be late for the start of classes.

And as we go deeper into the city center, we witness a surprising effect: the streets are empty of cars —a couple are driving here and there, but there are no traffic jams or double-parked vehicles— but instead they are full. of people walking towards their destination, despite being an exceptionally cold day.

It is the miracle of Pontevedra, a city in which pedestrians rule and in which the urban organization prioritizes the quality of life of its inhabitants. And, beyond what the journalist who comes to visit her sees, the Pontevedra philosophy has ended up becoming a benchmark for how things can be changed.

Pontevedra has been honored by organizations as diverse as the UN or the Intermodes Institute and has shared its experiences and learning throughout the globe, transmitting the secret of its success.

“In Pontevedra there has been a change towards pedestrianization,” explains the president of the Pontevedra Delegation of the Colexio de Arquitectos de Galicia, Anselmo Villanueva. From his perspective as an expert in architecture, he answers that the secret of change lies in “the imposition of measures, both pedestrianization and traffic calming.”

At the epicenter of this transformation is the city council and, above all, a strategy that goes beyond the immediate and thinks in the long term.

In his office, the mayor of Pontevedra, Miguel Anxo Fernández Lores, explains that they were already thinking about what model of the city they wanted when he was in opposition in the 1980s and even when his party —the BNG— had only one councilor, himself. Fernández Lores even refers to the bibliography, because he, he points out, the important thing is to listen to the expert voices and their conclusions. He also talks recurrently about the team, about “learning from everyone.” In this work of listening and learning, change is established.

“This was a city that expelled you and the weakest people did not have autonomy in the public space,” he points out, speaking of what state the city was in at the end of the 90s. It was “a permanent traffic jam” and Pontevedra was crossed every day for thousands of cars. The average traffic, he indicates, came to exceed that of the highway. The city was a transit area and perhaps a parking area, but that did not imply a flourishing urban life.

“We made a decision: reduce traffic and create spaces designed for people,” says the mayor. This is how Pontevedra began —and has done so since the first month— to pedestrianize its streets, starting in the historic center, and reducing not only the volume of cars but also the speed at which they circulated. Surprisingly, they managed it without putting up bollards.

This works because the model is flexible (neighbors can still go to their garages, but they also have a 15-minute window to, say, unload things), it focuses on reorganizing traffic flows, and it has eliminated the need to drive around in circles. looking for where to park. That is, “the traffic necessary for the city to function” has been maintained and everything else has been eliminated.

A little over 20 years later, 70% of trips are already made on foot —and 81% of schoolchildren, for example, walk to school— and Pontevedra has not recorded a death by accident in the urban center for years. They have even reduced noise pollution. Fernández Lores demonstrates it in a practical way: he opens the window of her office so that the journalist can hear what the streets of the city center sound like on a weekday morning. And they sound calm.

By removing cars from the streets, these have been filled with activities to create “social infrastructures” and for people to “get to know each other and interact.” People have returned to life in them —the mayor humorously confesses that if the retirees complain it is not because they are afraid of the traffic, but rather because the children play ball— and green areas have also been recovered.

Before there was talk of the need for low emission zones, Pontevedra already was: in these years, they have managed to reduce CO2 emissions by 67% and prevent 91% of cars from entering the urban center.

Plaza de la Herrería, in the historic center of the Galician city.



“And it works,” says Fernández Lores. “The city is growing and people want to live here,” he says.

Of course, Pontevedra is not a utopia in which everything is already perfect. When your mayor is asked what the city should be doing in the future, he is quick to come up with a list of things to keep working on, like composting. “It may sound bombastic, but we aspire to excellence,” he says.

His great objective for the future would be to clean up the estuary. To that end, one of the great points of political friction in the area comes into play, the Ence pulp mill and its survival. And, from the world of architecture, Anselmo Villanueva points out that the city needs a PXOM, an urban plan, “that regulates and articulates the future of the city.”

Now, can the Pontevedra model be copied in other cities? Can you take what this city has done and replicate it to come to the same conclusions and underpin sustainability? «Of course it is exportable», points out Villanueva, «but not to copy literally, but to adapt to the place; that is to say, that the objectives that are sought apply the measures that can work ».

It is, in the end, what the municipal team itself also says. “When we are going to talk about the experience, we always say that each city must find its own path,” acknowledges the mayor. «It is possible to change the paradigm and make cities designed for people. All projects do not have to be the same, but the key must be to recover public spaces”, says Fernández Lores.

In the streets of Pontevedra, a few hours after our arrival, it is still quite cold and there are not many cars, but, on the contrary, a lot of people continue to circulate.