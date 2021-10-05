The Ricardo Codorníu Visitor Center of Sierra Espuña yesterday hosted the closing of the acts of the International Day of Forests, which in a first phase took place on March 21 and the rest was postponed due to the pandemic to days 2, 3 and 4 October. This edition, focused on forest restoration as a means to combat the effects of climate change and rural depopulation, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, was organized by the regional government, as host, the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the platform Together for the Forests.

The closing ceremony, presented by LA VERDAD journalist Pepa García, was attended by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, and the participation of numerous mayors, including those integrated in the Sierra Espuña Tourist Services Association. The event coincided with the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of forestry professionals, as well as the 130th anniversary of the reforestation of this great mountain massif visited by nearly 500,000 people a year.

López Miras valued the management of the forests of the Region of Murcia, and stressed that, «in the last four years, we have invested 18 million euros in restoring, protecting and reforesting more than 6,000 hectares of land, with the benefits that this brings in the fight against desertification, erosion and fires ». In addition, the president stressed that in that period more than 240 kilometers of forest roads have been conditioned.

The event coincides with the 130th anniversary of the innovative reforestation of this massif



Precisely, the work of the environmental agents and forestry brigades of the Region was praised by the head of the regional Executive, who appreciated “their great work to take care of the natural environment of the Region, a work that serves to protect us all.” “The Region of Murcia is a community with a great natural heritage, which we have to defend and of which we should be proud,” said López Miras, who publicly sealed the commitment of his executive to the conservation of the inherited natural heritage so that it reaches future generations. In this regard, he recalled that this environmental wealth includes a natural reserve, seven regional parks, seven protected landscapes, three natural monuments and 98 wetlands, as well as almost a hundred SCIs and SPAs.

The president did not want to forget the challenge of the Mar Menor and appealed “to that same environmental responsibility and that sustainable commitment to our natural environments” for their protection. “You have to make decisions now, you have to take steps forward, and if there is someone who is not willing to do so, leave us to those of us who know what to do and want to take action,” he said.

During the event, the director general of Forests, Biodiversity and Desertification of the Ministry, Jorge Luis Marquínez, the coordinator of Juntos por los Bosques, Eduardo Rojas Briales, and Jesús Pemán, from the Department of Plant Production and Forest Science of the University of Lérida, who spoke of ‘Sierra Espuña as an example of restorative ambition in the Mediterranean basin in the second half of the 19th century’ and highlighted the innovative nature of its interventions.

The prizes of the photography contest on forest restoration were also awarded and the events of the International Day of Forests 2022 were advanced, which will take place in Orea (Guadalajara) and Orihuela del Tremedal (Teruel).