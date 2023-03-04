Denise, a Bosnian girl with a negative DNA test

The comparison of the Bosnian girl’s DNA with that of Denise Pipitone, the girl who disappeared on 1 September 2004 in Mazara del Vallo, gave a negative result. The young woman is therefore not the little Mazarese who disappeared into thin air. The genetic tests were arranged by the Marsala prosecutor Fernando Asaro and the prosecutor Roberto Piscitello.

Denise Pipitone, the revelation in the Fourth Grade broadcast

“We were informed last night through the various messages that have reached us. We were unaware of anything. We look forward to any concrete news, always with our feet on the ground. We cannot afford painful illusions.”

The Roma girl

This is what Piera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzi, parents of, wrote on their social profile Denise Pipitone, the little girl who disappeared on 1 September 2004 in Mazara del Vallo. The intervention of the parents of the missing child took place after yesterday evening, during the television program ‘Quarto gradi’, the news was given that the carabinieri had taken the DNA of a 20-year-old Bosnian girl from a Roma camp in Rome that could be Denise Pipitone.

According to what we learn, the Bosnian girl’s name is Denisa Beganović. She would appear to be domiciled on the outskirts of Rome and would have been born on 29 September 2002, a date that does not coincide with that of Denise Pipitone’s birth in 2000.

The arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro

With the recent arrest of the boss of Trapani, Matteo Messina Denaro, the story of the little girl who disappeared in 2004 has returned to the fore. “If it is true that Matteo Messina Denaro controlled the whole province of Trapani, it is impossible that he does not know what happened in Mazara del Vallo, who kidnapped our daughter, that he doesn’t know those responsible for a large movement of investigators everywhere that certainly annoyed him. We have always been convinced of this, not because we hold him directly responsible for the kidnapping, but because not a leaf moved without him knowing it”, so Piera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzi, Denise Pipitone’s parents, a few days after the end of the fugitive of the mafia boss.

