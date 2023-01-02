The black silhouette of the missile stands out against the sunset sky, flies over Khmelnitsky (city in western Ukraine) and hurls itself against the barracks of the special forces of the 8th regiment, considered one of the most lethal and best armed battalions in the region. The chronicles speak of at least one death linked to the explosion of the cruise ship: it would be a girl. Furthermore, it is presumable that, given the extent of the explosion, the base could also have been used as an ammunition warehouse.



