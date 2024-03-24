Izvestia announced the exact amount of the fee for organizing the terrorist attack in Crocus

The people who committed the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region should have received 500 thousand rubles for all of them, and not each individually. The exact amount of the fee for organizing an attack on concert hall visitors was announced “News”citing an informed source.

Half of the amount—250 thousand rubles—was transferred to the detainees’ bank card. Earlier, one of the suspects in the terrorist attack, Shamsidin Fariduni, said during interrogation that they were promised to pay half a million rubles for their crime, but his words were misinterpreted, deciding that each of the attackers should have received this amount.

The publication’s interlocutor also disclosed information about the preparation of a terrorist attack. According to him, two of the defendants received instructions while in Turkey, the other two were brought in already on Russian territory.

On the evening of March 24, those accused of committing a crime under paragraph “b” of Part 3 of Article 205 (“Terrorist Act”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation were taken to the Basmanny Court of Moscow. A preventive measure was chosen against all four defendants in the criminal case in the form of detention until May 22, 2024.