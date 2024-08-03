Former Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov’s ex-wife Svetlana leaves family business

The ex-wife of former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov, Svetlana, has left the family business. This is reported by RIA News.

According to the agency, Svetlana Ivanova is no longer listed as the founder of the company Crystal Development, whose general director is the father of the former deputy minister, Vadim Ivanov. The agency specifies that Svetlana’s share in the company was 27.5 percent.

According to information from open sources, Crystal Development is engaged in growing crystals, which are then used in electronic devices, and also produces electronic lamps and tubes.

Earlier it was reported that Ivanov was accused of receiving a bribe of 1.185 billion rubles. The official was detained at his workplace and arrested in late April. He was charged under Article 290 (“Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.