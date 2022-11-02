MMA fighter Alexander Pisarev led a healthy lifestyle and was against drugs. This was announced on November 2 by the former wife of the deceased athlete Irina Dreyling in an interview with Izvestia.

“I know him as a different person, completely different. It doesn’t fit in my head, I can’t believe it. I know him kind, funny and against drugs. And here is this. Well, either I didn’t know the person I lived with at all, and he hid it all very well, because he knew how I felt about it, or everything just changed, ”she said.

Thus, Dreiling commented on the news that the cause of Pisarev’s death, according to the results of preliminary tests and the conclusion of doctors, was opioid poisoning.

The ex-wife of the fighter also said that, while living together, she and Pisarev led a healthy lifestyle: they ran in the morning, ate right and spent time outdoors. Because of this, according to Irina, it is difficult to believe that the athlete could be addicted to prohibited substances.

Earlier that day, Pisarev’s widow told Izvestiya that the athlete ate dried mushrooms before he died. Perhaps they became the cause of the poisoning, which led to death.

On this day, it was reported that the 33-year-old fighter died as a result of food poisoning. It was noted that watermelons, which the fighter often ate recently, could become its cause.

Pisarev spent five fights and won three victories with two defeats. Participated in AMC Fight Nights Global and RCC tournaments.