The ex-wife of Marilyn Manson, Dita von Teese, commented on the accusations against the singer. About this she wrote on your Instagram.

According to her, over the seven years of their relationship, she has not encountered such behavior of her husband. “If I had faced, I would not have married him in December 2005,” she said. The model admitted that the reason for their divorce was drugs and Manson’s adultery.

The marriage of Marilyn Manson and Dita von Teese lasted less than a year, the couple broke up in 2006.

On February 1, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood announced that she was the victim of violence by Marilyn Manson. After that, five more women made similar accusations. In addition, transgender woman Love Bailey said that Manson put a gun to her head with the words “I hate fagots” and pulled the trigger.