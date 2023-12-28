Former vocalist of the American pop group The Pussycat Dolls Ashley Roberts showed off her figure in a revealing outfit on vacation. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted frame, the 42-year-old singer, standing in the sea and holding a transparent glass of drink in one hand, showed off her toned figure with six-pack abs. At the same time, she wore a black bikini with panties and a bra with strings.

Related materials:

In addition, the star pulled her blonde hair into a high ponytail and wore sunglasses. It is known that the artist is vacationing in Miami.

Earlier in December, 50-year-old Heidi Klum took a close-up of herself in a revealing outfit. The star showed off her plunging neckline and refused to wear a bra.