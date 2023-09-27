In Chelyabinsk, the ex-sports director of Traktor HC admitted to purchasing drugs

In the Central District Court of Chelyabinsk, during the first hearing in the case of illegal drug acquisition, former

the sports director of the hockey club (HC) “Traktor” Alexander Shinin fully admitted his guilt. This is reported by URA.RU.

Shinin stated that he repents of his actions. “I fully admit my guilt. I repent of what I did,” he said.

The ex-sports director also told the court that he has no serious health problems, but is still bothered by some sports injuries.

July 20 Shinina detained with more than five grams of mephedrone. Prohibited substances were found in his car. Immediately after his arrest, he was fired from his post as sports director. During interrogation, the man admitted his guilt and said that he bought the drugs for himself and had no intention of distributing them.