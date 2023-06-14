The ex-soloist of the Rosichi group Kuturova fell from the 10th floor with her five-year-old daughter in Saransk

Ex-soloist of the Rosichi musical group Elizaveta Kuturova fell from the tenth floor with her five-year-old daughter in Saransk on Monday, June 12. Writes about it “Capital C”.

First, the singer’s daughter fell out of the window of the apartment, she was taken to intensive care. After the girl, 34-year-old Kuturova herself fell from the 10th floor – she died on the spot. Information about the death of the performer was confirmed in the Rosichi Song Theater on a page on a social network “In contact with”.

As reported by the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Mordovia in Telegramchannel, a criminal case has been opened on the attempted murder of a minor. As a priority, investigators consider the version that the mother committed a crime against the child. The circumstances of the woman’s death are being established. The family was not registered with the prevention authorities.

It is noted that on the eve of the incident, Kuturova deleted her account on social networks. The husband of the deceased was in Moscow. Neighbors did not notice oddities in her behavior.

Earlier in the north-east of St. Petersburg, a drunk woman fell from a height of the sixth floor and crashed to death. The incident occurred on Nastavnikov Avenue in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the city. The woman died at the scene from her injuries. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.