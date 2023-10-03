The ex-soloist of the Serebro group Katya Kishchuk posed candidly and showed the photo to fans. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram story (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted footage, the 29-year-old singer posed while lying on the floor on a pink satin fabric. At the same time, she put on beige stockings, white lace panties and covered her bare breasts with colored cream laid out in the form of a bra.

The singer also let her hair down and did makeup, highlighting her eyes with black arrows and wearing pink lipstick. In addition, the celebrity complemented the look with a black choker with long metal spikes.

Earlier in October, former lead singer of the VIA Gra group Anna Sedokova also showed off her figure in a revealing outfit. The 40-year-old singer took part in the shooting, during which she tried on a tight-fitting black latex catsuit with a deep neckline that exposed part of her bust.