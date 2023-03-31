The former prosecutor Maria Angioni was convicted of making false statements. The words of Piera Maggio after the explanation of the judge of Marsala

Maria Angioni, former prosecutor in the case of little Denise Pipitone, was sentenced to one year in prison. How she reacted Peter Maythe mother of the missing girl in Mazara del Vallo?

Piera Maggio has always expressed her thoughts on social media and she did it this time too. According to the judge of Marsala, Maria Angioni would have lied to cover up his failures, pointing the finger at his former colleagues and accusing them of misdirections and lies, which would have prevented the discovery of little Denise Pipitone. She was convicted of false statements to prosecutors.

She had appeared on TV and had rekindled the spotlight on the case of the missing child. But give it investigationsthe investigators have not found the elements highlighted by the former prosecutor, who has been accused of making false statements.

The news quickly spread through all the newspapers and Piera Maggio immediately arrived to comment on his social profile.

The words of Piera Maggio

According to this reality (SENTENCE) IT WOULD BE BETTER that for the moment someone is silent! When he asserts the opposite of this sentence in the appropriate forums, only then will he be able to speak and start to rant, which a former insider should know. Are we really tired of all that we are undergoing, from (all company wickedness) yes, because they are chained to each other, all the haters have ended up in a single cauldron, who knows why, each of them drenches our bread, all apparently also with the approval of a person close to Denise’s life, as demonstrated by the various screenshots. In summary with this ruling have we been told that we found ourselves in the wrong place, time and with the wrong, incapable, incompetent people in the investigation of our daughter? And all those who then succeeded? We wonder again, in what hands was the investigation into Denise’s kidnapping? Our little girl and we have been very unlucky in our painful path. Today more than ever, we are calling for a Commission of Inquiry for Denise. We want the TRUTH ABOUT EVERYTHING about her! We want to know where she is! And we won’t give up!

Shortly after, a second post came. Piera Maggio wanted to clarify that Denise Pipitone’s family, from this moment and after what happened, has chosen to to dissociate and to distance oneself from any action or initiative taken by Maria Angioni on behalf of her child.

A mom who doesn’t give up

It has been 19 long years since little Denise disappeared and her parents continue to ask for the truth. A little girl torn away from the love of her mom and dad, for what everyone believes is revenge for family disputes.

Denise is the daughter of Piera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzi. The latter is the ex-husband of Anna Corona and father of Jessica Pulizzi, first accused and then acquitted in three stages of judgment.

Piera Maggio only asks to know what really happened to her daughter. She will only stop when someone proves to her that the child is gone. Because Denise today could be ateenager who lives anywhere in the world and who does not know what is his true story.