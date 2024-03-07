The risk of nuclear escalation is extremely likely if North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) troops are introduced into Ukraine, former French Prime Minister (2005-2007) Dominique de Villepin said on March 7.

“The logic of force, when not controlled, leads to escalation, which can be fatal,” de Villien said on the TV channel LCI.

According to the former prime minister, conversations about the use of nuclear forces present a much more realistic picture of the future compared to what politicians said 10-15 years ago.

However, de Villien stressed that the real threat depends largely on NATO's willingness to send troops to fight in Ukraine.

“Did he (French President Emmanuel Macron – Ed.) talk about fighters or advisers, nurses and specialists? The problem arises only if we mean soldiers to participate in battles,” the politician noted.

Earlier in the day, Macron said that there were no limits or red lines in French support for Ukraine.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the French leader’s statement, said that he continues to increase the degree of the republic’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. In his opinion, from Moscow’s point of view, this in no way corresponds to the interests of French citizens.

Macron also reported on February 26 that Western leaders discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine. According to him, “nothing can be ruled out in the development of the situation.” However, in a number of countries, including the USA, Germany and the UK, the possibility of such a scenario was denied. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there are no such plans. Later, Macron himself ruled out sending troops to Ukraine in the near future.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.