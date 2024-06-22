Ex-President Calmy-Rey: Switzerland’s entry into the EU is worth considering if there is a threat

Switzerland’s entry into the European Union (EU) and NATO is worth considering in the event of a security threat. This condition was mentioned by the country’s ex-president Micheline Calmy-Rey in an interview with the newspaper. Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

The former head of Switzerland noted that she has always advocated the formation of bilateral relations, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to convince her compatriots of this. As an example, she cited the situation with protests by farmers in neighboring countries, which forced many citizens to have a negative attitude towards the possibility of joining the EU.

“For me, isolation is a mistake. Especially if neutrality no longer guarantees our security. In this case, we will have to seriously think about joining the EU and NATO,” Calmy-Rey added.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Ukraine would join the North Atlantic Alliance in the future.