Agents of the National Police have arrested the alleged perpetrator of the death of a woman in the early hours of last Sunday in the Madrid district of Villaverde, who surrendered last night at the Usera-Villaverde police station, a spokeswoman for the Police Headquarters told Europa Press. Superior of the Madrid Police.

This is a 30-year-old Dominican man, with a history but not of abuse, who had been a partner of the victim, a 35-year-old Spanish woman. It is unknown at the moment if they had resumed the relationship or had never left it, so it is It would deal with a new fatal case of gender violence.

Likewise, the same sources report that there was a previous police intervention in April due to an argument between the two, but she did not file a complaint, so there was currently no restraining order. Homicide Group VI of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade is in charge of the investigation.

The victim was found yesterday at 4 a.m. on the landing of the stairs of a building on Doña Francisquita Street. He had several stab wounds and was in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Agents from the Municipal Police of Madrid and the National Police began advanced resuscitation maneuvers that the Samur-Civil Protection paramedics continued upon arrival for more than 30 minutes, although the woman did not recover her pulse and the doctors could only certify his death.