The National Police have arrested for the second time the ex-partner of the woman murdered last Saturday in Getafe after verifying that the alibi she had provided was false and that she was at the scene of the attack at the time it occurred, according to reports. police sources confirmed to Europa Press.

The arrest occurred on Sunday afternoon, hours after releasing him after appearing at the Police Station where his statement was taken. At that time the man did not recognize the facts and had an alibi that was later proven to be false.

If this case is confirmed as gender violence, this would be the 52nd victim in Spain so far this year, a figure that already exceeds the deaths recorded in all of 2022.

The woman’s attack occurred on Arcas del Agua Avenue in the city, at number 15, on the corner of Cronos Street, around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday. Members of the National Police, Getafe Local Police, as well as Summa 112 paramedics traveled to the scene.

Once there, the doctors tried to reverse the cardiorespiratory arrest suffered by the victim with advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, although these did not work and the Summa 112 staff ended up confirming the death of the victim.