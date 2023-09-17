This Sunday, Hanane’s ex-partner, the woman whose lifeless body was found this Saturday in a well 8 meters deep, in Cieza, was brought to justice. The case, opened for a crime of homicide and a crime of breach of precautionary measure, since a restraining order was imposed on him, is being investigated by court number 1, with jurisdiction over gender violence. The proceedings have been declared secret.

The man arrived at the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 2 of Cieza in a civil guard van at 9:40 a.m., after being arrested on Thursday as the main suspect. In addition to the restraining order, there were several complaints of mistreatment against him and threats in a conversation with the deceased via WhatsApp last Tuesday, September 12.

Specifically, the alleged aggressor would have reproached him for having traveled to Morocco this summer in the company of his daughter and that, as he said, he left him “stranded and with his WhatsApp blocked.” Furthermore, he insisted that she not make video calls so that she would not use them in the Police, while he, in a threatening voice, told her: “When we see each other you will find out. I am going to explain this to you […] Something is going to happen to you,” he warned.

The victim had been residing in Cieza for more than a decade and had deep roots in the municipality. His ex-partner, whom he never married, moved between the town, Abarán and Almería. The woman had filed several complaints against him for alleged mistreatment – the last one just five months ago – and she had a restraining order.

The body of the woman, 34 years old and of Moroccan nationality, appeared this Saturday in a well eight meters deep next to the highway, in Cieza. On the corpse, apparently, several stones appeared, thrown with the supposed intention of hiding the body.

The agents of the Armed Institute informed the family of the discovery of the woman’s body after asking her brothers to personally go to the local barracks. Hanane, mother of a six-year-old girl, was missing since Wednesday morning, when she left her family home to go shopping at the weekly street market. The woman’s brother informed her Benemérita of her disappearance when he found that he did not come to pick up her daughter from school.