JUAN CANO Malaga Thursday, January 12, 2023, 3:35 p.m.



The last piece of the case has finished fitting. The Civil Guard Criminalistics Service already has the results of the DNA tests, which have determined that the corpse found on the beach in Marbella corresponds to that of Natalia, the 46-year-old woman who disappeared. The result also confirms the confession of the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who recognized the National Police who killed her, dismembered her and threw her body into the sea. The head of the Investigating Court number 5 of Marbella, which is investigating the case, has just decreed the imprisonment of Leonel, the confessed perpetrator of the crime, also Colombian and 45 years old.

They were two parallel investigations. The first, by the Civil Guard, for the discovery of the body of a woman without head or hands on a beach in Marbella. The second, from the National Police, due to the disturbing disappearance of a 46-year-old Colombian woman on the same dates. The only link between the two cases was the testimony of a relative, the brother of the disappeared woman, who thought she recognized her in the videos that They circulated through social networks in which the corpse on the beach appeared. But a link was missing to unite both chains: a DNA test.

The investigation has taken a further step that has ended up linking both cases: the man arrested on Monday by the National Police in relation to the disappearance of his ex-partner has ended up confessing to the crime. He killed her, dismembered her and threw her body into the sea.

In the early morning of January 9, the National Police established a device aimed at locating the woman’s ex-partner. The agents arrested the suspect, 45 years old and also a Colombian national, early in the morning for his alleged involvement, initially, in a crime of breach of sentence.

The victim and the detainee had maintained a sentimental relationship of about five months. At the end of November, she decided to put an end to it, the date on which the problems began. Subsequently, she filed a complaint at the Marbella Police Station for an episode of ill-treatment.

Investigators continue to carry out multiple procedures aimed at fully clarifying the facts. The investigations have allowed the arrest, this Wednesday at noon, of a friend of the main suspect, arrested for his alleged participation in the disappearance. For now it is not known in what capacity.