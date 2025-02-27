The sentimental ex -partner of José Luis Ábalos, Jessica Rodríguez, has left this Thursday a “shocking” testimony, according to the sources consulted in the Supreme Court, where he has declared a witness in the case in which the deputy is investigated for allegedly collecting illegal commissions … of the businessman Víctor de Aldama when he was Minister of Transportation. Nails bites that would also have receivedeitheraccording to the investigation, his right hand in the Ministry of Transportation, Koldo García.

Rodríguez has appeared in the high court with a very different appearance than he had when he had a romantic relationship with Ábalos and accompanied him to trips (some officers) during which they were photographed. Then, he wore a blonde and smooth hair. He has clueless photographers and journalists With a dark and bangs.

The woman, who has attended as a witness, said before the instructor, the prosecutor and the lawyers of the popular accusations and the defenses she charged for two and a half years, month to month, the minimum interprofession He never went to work at them.

In Ineco, under the Ministry of Transportation, it was hired between February 2019 and February 2021. In Tragsatec, of the Tragsa group dependent on agriculture, between March 2021 and September 2021. In both cases, It was hired as administrative assistant. It was Koldo García’s brother, Joseba García – also investigated in the plot of Víctor de Aldama for the alleged commissions in exchange for bringing health material to Spain during the pandemic, although in his case at the National Court – who placed it.

As she explained herself, they called her without the need for the currierulum to be anywhere and it was after Ábalos told her that she had to combine her studies with a job. He has claimed that he did a very simple interview And they gave him a laptop that he only used to carry out a occupational risk course and sign once a week, according to the legal sources present in his statement. She was waiting for Joseba, for whom she would work as an administrative assistant, to call her to tell her what she needed. But for two years she didn’t need anything and she did not work. Yes, the minimum interprofessional salary that, at that time, was 900 euros.

On February 23, 2021, as stated in the messages incorporated into the case and referred to by the prosecutor during the interrogation, Jessica Rodríguez writes to Ábalos to inform him: «On Sunday I ended in Inecothey have sent me a ‘mail’ and I have to return the material to the person in charge ».

A few days later, on March 2, 2021, he began working in Tragsatec. The witness has affirmed before the judge, visibly affected according to those present, crying in some moments of her statement, that she did not interview. He has blamed that they made a new contract that Joseba García «change». In Tragsatec it was also hired as an administrative assistant and also charged, for six months, the minimum wage that had promoted 965 euros at that time. In that case, I did not even know how to locate the offices of the position for which it was hired. In total, of both works, during the time that was hired, I would have charged 27,390 euros.

She has affirmed that she didn’t even know that Ineco was a public company, “Now I have heard it», But I thought it was a private company. As for work in Tragsa, he has amnifestrated that he did not even have an interest in him. “I was not good to work,” he confessed, as they transferred the legal sources present.

The dates on which Jessica Rodríguez charged two public companies dependent on transport and agriculture coincide with the same ones in which he was living in an exclusive floor Torre de Madrid Building of the central Plaza de España that Víctor de Aldama would have paid for, as he declared himself, through his partner Luis Alberto Escolano.

Near Ferraz

The floor had a cost of 2,700 euros per month And she chose it, according to Ábalos, although she went to visit him with Escolano and Koldo García. The investigators cover the payment of the floor to Jessica Rodríguez as an alleged commission covered to Minister Ábalos. Hence this Thursday She was questioned about it.

According to his story, it was Ábalos himself who told her to look for a floor because she wanted to visit her weekly and she shared one previously with companions. Rodríguez explained that he told him what floors liked them, choosing specifically one that was close to Ferraz and from her university and that was Koldo García who contacted her to arrange the day of the visit with Escolano. He said he didn’t know who paid the floor, but he understood that Koldo always did what the then minister told him. Everything related to the floor, as a breakage he had of the refrigerator, spoke with Escolano and, if he did not answer, then he told Koldo García.

He was there between 2019 and 2022. In November 2021, four months after the cessation of Ábalos, both transmitted that he had to go «Facto ipso» of the house because four monthly payments were owed.

On the relationship between the two, the woman has affirmed that it was a romantic relationship that she understood as «Monogama», Even if he continued sharing«ceiling»With his wife and children, who began in October 2018. In November 2019, he said, they broke because although he had promised him that he was going to divorce, he did not want to feel a«Second dish».

Even so, they shared a trip together later, like one to Seville, and continued to see themselves promptly, according to the testimony of the woman. She also kept so much the floor that they supposedly agreed that she would look for and the works that reported her income. In addition, she has affirmed that Ábalos gave her money to pay the race and, sometimes, also in cash so that «I will pay my things“, said.