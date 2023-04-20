Details about the filming of the Bachelor project were revealed by its former participant from the season with singer Yegor Creed, rapper Alya Chiblis. In a conversation with Moslenta, she noted that the shooting day was from seven to 15 hours.

The artist admitted that at the age of 18, when she got on the show, she was interested to know how the shooting of such projects goes from the inside. She is grateful for the experience gained and the trips to Spain and the UAE that took place during her participation in the project. But now, when she is 25 years old, Chiblis notes that she would not want to star in The Bachelor. According to her, now she understands that a woman should not compete for the attention of men, but, on the contrary, men should seek a woman.

Chiblis said that the show “Heart of Ivleeva” is now closer to her, where men compete for the love and attention of a blogger.

Earlier it became known that the participants of all seasons of the “Star Factory” will reunite in Moscow in honor of the 20th anniversary of the project.