Among the new recruits of Rocco Siffredi’s Academy there is also a well-known character: Mariasofia Federico, who participated in the cult TV program Il Collegio. The girl, after becoming very popular on social media, first decided to open an Onlyfans profile, and now to enter the world of porn as a professional by taking part in the Siffredi “school”.

Its purpose, Mariasofia explained, is to “raise awareness of sex work, so as to break down those harmful stereotypes about people who, like me, currently fall into a category still misjudged by the majority of society”. “Now I can tell you, I was taken to the Siffredi Academy, and I can’t wait to participate in this wonderful initiative,” announced the 18-year-old creator. “It will be truly incredible to be able to compare myself with people who are much more experienced than me and thus increase my cultural background”.

An enthusiasm not at all shared by the father of the former College competitor: “Both my wife and I are not well at all,” explained Loca Federico in an interview with La Zanzara. Mariasofia’s father said that he would have spoken to Rocco Siffredi: “We spoke several times, even via message. My daughter told me that it was he himself who wanted to hear from me, even though she had now been of age for a few months”. In a previous speech, Mr. Federico had admitted that he felt “partially guilty” for the choices of her daughter, and feared that she could be “brained” by someone.

Finally he now admits: “I chose the lesser evil. At least with Mr. Siffredi I know where she is, I know she is protected”. A career that remains difficult to accept, admits the man, for whom the image of his daughter in that environment is “heartbreaking”. The father of the former college student also says that he saw one of his daughter’s videos, together with his wife: “Very explicit scenes came out. My wife had a very bad reaction but she was cold. You asked Mariasofia: “Is this what you want, do you think you can change the world like this? Think that in a few years you will be able to repent”.

“It’s the first time, I’m very excited because it’s new: today many girls work with Onlyfans and shoot videos from home, here instead they can experiment on a professional set,” Siffredi said enthusiastically. In all, twelve Italian creators of OnlyFans were chosen to take part in the first week of the intensive course dedicated to women only. “Mine is perhaps the only professional sector in the world where the famous “gender gap” is always the other way around: it is women, actresses, who earn more than their male colleagues and it has always been like this, always: excellence females are the norm in Porn. Now there are many women even in roles that, once upon a time, were more chosen by men, such as directing, editing or managing agencies and casting”, underlined the king of hardcore.