The ex-nuns of Belorado denounce their expulsion from Madrid Fusión where they were going to present their new line of chocolates

The former Clarisas nuns of Belorado have reported that their presentation at the Madrid Fusión gastronomic event has been canceled by the organization. In a statement, the former religious women indicated that the news was communicated to them last night through a telephone call without the organization having given any explanations.

In the press release, the former nuns pointed out that they received the invitation to participate in this edition as in previous ones. Likewise, they have accepted the decision to have their presence cancelled. They assure that they do not seek to be a media focus, famous nuns or other things that are said about them, simply to be professionals in the jobs they do and make their quality offer to the gastronomic world.

The nuns express that it is “one more situation to face on this path of obstacles and difficulties.” In its statement, the group claims to want to “avoid any confrontation and wish Madrid Fusión and its team the best.”

Madrid Fusión has assured that the nuns were included in the provisional program of one of the scenarios, but that it had not been officially confirmed and highlights that these programs are “subject to change”, which is “usual” since 250 participate speakers from all over the world.

“Interests outside of gastronomy”

The organization reproaches the former nuns for sending a communication “unilaterally” and without prior notice to the organization. “By mutual agreement with Sister Sion, in a telephone conversation, Madrid Fusión decided not to finally include the participation of the nuns in the official program due to the drift towards interests outside the world of gastronomy that their possible participation was generating,” the statement states. . Madrid Fusión refuses to “encourage any type of controversy outside the gastronomic sector.”

The press chief of the former Clarisas, Francisco Canals, has confirmed to EFE that one of them received, on Monday night, a call from the organization in which they informed him that they had decided to cancel their participation in the 2025 edition of Madrid Fusion without offering further explanations.

Canals explained that it was the organization of the gastronomic event itself that, in the month of December, contacted the convent to offer them to participate in a presentation in which they would present their chocolate project ‘Erre que Erre’, launched for the Christmas campaign as a sign of the resistance of the Burgos monastery.

“It is not that the nuns have applied or offered a candidacy. No. It is directly Madrid Fusión, its main organizer, who calls them, and is also very enthusiastic about this story of some nuns who create a chocolate as a symbol of resistance in the face of adversity,” the press officer clarified.

An invitation that the ex-religious accepted and, when they had already prepared the presentation, and after having sent a statement this Monday announcing it to the media, the ex-clarissas received the call informing them that their participation had been cancelled, without further ado. explanations, which fell like “a jug of cold water.”

“We are astonished, surprised,” admitted Francisco Canals, who recognizes that the organization can decide whether it wants to include the former religious or not but also insists that “it was not necessary to make them dizzy” with the preparation of the presentation, and without wanting to get into controversies, it does suggest that perhaps Madrid Fusión has received “pressure.”

Pending eviction lawsuit

In the Monastery of Santa Clara de Belorado, as well as in the Archbishopric of Burgos, they are waiting for the titular judge of the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 1 of Belorado to set a date for the oral hearing for the eviction lawsuit presented in September against the ex-nuns by Mario Iceta, admitted for processing in November.

The titular judge had initially set December 19 as the date for the oral hearing, but as two of the ten religious defendants were pending notification – who were in the Orduña monastery and not in Belorado – she decided to suspend the appointment and , with it, the signaling of the possible eviction for January 23.

They admit a lawsuit from the former nuns of Belorado to justify their “right” to separate from the Catholic Church

Likewise, both parties are pending the resolution by the same court of the lawsuit filed in this case by the former religious against the appointment of Mario Iceta as pontifical commissioner of the monasteries of Belorado and Derio, so that their right to voluntarily separate is recognized. of the Catholic Church.