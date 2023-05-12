A protester holding a sign that reads “We need more social services, not more cuts” on Wednesday in New York. SPENCER PLATT (Getty Images via AFP)

Former Marine Daniel Penny, who on May 1 caused the death by suffocation of a double of Michael Jackson in the New York subway, will be charged this Friday with involuntary manslaughter in Manhattan criminal court, prosecutor Alvin Bragg announced today. from District. Penny, 24, applied a neck restraint to Jordan Neely, 30, a mentally challenged homeless African-American who began screaming in the carriage they were both traveling in. The maneuver has been banned by several police departments as dangerous.

“We cannot release any further information until he is arraigned in Manhattan criminal court, which we expect to take place tomorrow. [por este viernes]”, added prosecutor Bragg, the same one who charged Donald Trump with 34 crimes related to paying a bribe to a porn actress, in a statement.

Penny and Neely were traveling in an early May Day afternoon on a subway car on the F line when the second car began yelling at the passengers that he was hungry (“I don’t care if I die. I don’t have food,” were his last words), while throwing his jacket on the ground. Helped by two unidentified people who grabbed the victim’s arms, Penny, who is white, put one of her arms around Neely’s neck because, in her opinion, the violent attitude of the Jackson impersonator posed a threat. for the passengers of the car, according to a statement from the law firm that defends him. After several minutes, Neely’s body went limp until she was helpless, as shown in the video recorded by one of the travelers. The coroner determined that death was caused by neck compression. “When Neely began to aggressively threaten Daniel Penny and other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, stepped in to protect those present until help arrived. Daniel never intended to harm Neely and could never have foreseen his untimely death,” the statement from his attorneys says.

The death of Neely, known for his imitations of the singer in subway stations and on the streets of the city and with a well-known history of mental disorders, generated a controversy that grew fatter as the days passed without any arrest, with street protests and, last weekend, the occupation of the tracks of the station of the event by a group of protesters. Activists and elected officials have raised their voices to demand justice for the black victim, while highlighting the neglect of people with mental disorders on the streets and in the New York subway by a council that has announced cuts budgets in social services.

Neely’s death “could have been prevented,” councilors belonging to a caucus of ethnic minorities denounced this Thursday, given that his name appeared in a special surveillance registry of 50 people with high-risk mental problems, reports the Efe agency. A few months ago, the mayor, Eric Adams, announced that the city would hospitalize against their will those unable to meet their basic needs and who constitute a threat to themselves or others. The initiative, highly controversial, is the last to date aimed at tackling a phenomenon that the pandemic has multiplied exponentially: the impossible life on the streets, or on the subway platforms, of thousands of homeless people with a psychiatric history. But Adams’s approach to it as a safety issue rather than a public health issue has been widely criticized by clinical experts and social workers.

The ex-marine’s defense statement highlights the confirmed history of Neely’s diagnoses, whose behavior was marked, according to his relatives, at the age of 16 by the murder of his mother, strangled by her boyfriend and whose body appeared in a discarded suitcase on the shoulder of a highway in the Bronx. “Mr. Neely had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, likely the result of untreated mental illness,” explains the firm, which stresses the indifference with which this type of patient is treated. “It is our hope that this horrific tragedy will result in a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and our subway.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Neely’s death, not unlike that of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in the spring of 2020, underscores the urgency of addressing a phenomenon that regularly makes headlines for tragic reasons, such as when an individual threw a the tracks to a woman waiting for the subway at rush hour on a platform in Times Square. Incidents in the suburban are frequent, despite periodic reinforcements of the police deployment. Added to the complicated panorama in Neely’s case is the component of race, which encouraged Mayor Adams to resume the rallying cry that shook the United States, and the entire world, after the death of George Floyd: “Black lives matter”, the motto of the Black Lives Matter movement. But slogans aside, Adams has also been criticized for reacting to the murder lukewarmly, denounce the activists, by recommending prudence until the investigation had concluded. Penny was questioned on the day of the proceedings and has been released without charge until now.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.