“Dear football, I loved you so much”. It is the prologue of the video that accompanies the long post on Instagram with which the Frenchman Blaise Matuidi, 2018 world champion, announces his farewell to football. The former PSG and Juventus midfielder writes: “Football has given me so much, but it’s time to stop. When I look back, I think of this long journey, and my eyes are full of stars. I fulfilled my childhood dreams but also my dreams as a man. My throat is dry, but I’m proud to move on. Love you guys. Your Blaisou.”