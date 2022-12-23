The Frenchman, 2018 world champion, hadn’t played for Inter Miami for more than a year: “My throat is dry, but I’m proud to move on”
“Dear football, I loved you so much”. It is the prologue of the video that accompanies the long post on Instagram with which the Frenchman Blaise Matuidi, 2018 world champion, announces his farewell to football. The former PSG and Juventus midfielder writes: “Football has given me so much, but it’s time to stop. When I look back, I think of this long journey, and my eyes are full of stars. I fulfilled my childhood dreams but also my dreams as a man. My throat is dry, but I’m proud to move on. Love you guys. Your Blaisou.”
Inter Miami the last club
—
Matuidi, 35, had not played for more than a year with Inter Miami, his last club, which had removed him from the player list for the 2022 season of the MLS, the North American league. In his career, in addition to the World Cup, he has won various titles and trophies, winning five championships in France and three in Italy with the black and whites.
December 23rd – 6.43pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Juve #Matuidi #Dear #football #loved
Leave a Reply