Repairs in a Moscow apartment were shown by the ex-husband of TV presenter Ksenia Borodina, businessman Kurban Omarov. He shared photos of the renovated housing on his Instagram account (social network is banned in Russia; belong to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

The entrepreneur’s apartment is decorated in neutral beige, white and gray shades. The interior is dominated by golden accent details. The pictures show subdued lighting in the living rooms and bathroom.

Many appreciated the design chosen by Omarov. “Very stylish and concise”, “Nothing superfluous, cozy”, “Beauty is in the details,” users wrote. Someone noted that the businessman’s apartment looks gloomy and resembles a typical “bachelor’s dwelling”.

Earlier, TV presenter Evelina Bledans showed repairs in her apartment. The star acquired a “kopeck piece” in a mortgage in a business-class residential complex.