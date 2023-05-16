The ex-husband, Cesare Cremonini and Malika Ayane’s partner, guest on Today is another day

Who are Malika Ayane’s ex-husband and current partner, a guest on Today is another day on May 16, 2023? In 2005, at the age of 21, Malika Ayane became Mia’s mother, daughter of her partner at the time. In 2009, the singer began a relationship with her colleague Cesare Cremoniniwhich ended in 2010. Subsequently, a new relationship began with Federico Brugia, director of commercials and video clips and already father of two girls, with whom she married secretly in Las Vegas in June 2011.

The marriage with Brugia was then officially celebrated, with the civil ceremony, on 1 December 2011 in Milan at the Royal Palace. The couple separated in 2016. From 2018 to 2022 she was in a relationship with her manager at the time, Claudio Fratini. Story that officially ended as announced by Malika Ayane to Il Messaggero: “Marriage and other children? I don’t think so of her – she said in a recent interview -. I’ve been single for a few months. Were you my agent? Now he isn’t anymore. I am a woman of great changes… it’s nice to be alone”.

Before the end of the love story Malika had declared: “I’m fine with my partner. If you are not lucky enough to immediately meet a person to spend your whole life with, it is sacrosanct to try to be happy, not to be satisfied. It’s also what I’m trying to teach my daughter Mia, that she’s finally old enough to understand that a queer mother isn’t necessarily a tragedy…”. A story that had its complications, however. In fact, the couple lived between Milan and Berlin, where Malika Ayane had bought her house.

Malika Ayane’s best-known companion was, as is known, her colleague Cesare Cremonini. “We met at the Quirinale. He is the best of all and I love him crazy. But I’ve always been lucky with men.” But why did they break up?

At the basis of the rupture there would have been a not exactly mature character, at the time, of Cesare. “One day we looked at each other and wondered where we would end up,” said Malika Ayane. The artist already had a seven-year-old daughter at the time of the breakup and could not afford a “child” boyfriend. Words that had created a stir, partially corrected by the Milanese singer herself on social media in the same period: “I never thought that Cesare was a child, he is a wonderful man, who I continue to respect, and for this reason we have remained united over time … this yes that’s true! If we broke up it’s because he was John Lennon and I was McCartney”.