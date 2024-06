Former presenter Kurbangaleeva and lead singer of “Cockroaches” Spirin are recognized as foreign agents

The Russian Ministry of Justice recognized the former host of the Vesti program Farida Kurbangaleeva as foreign agents. (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) and the vocalist of the group “Cockroaches” Dmitry Spirin. This was reported on Friday, June 28 website departments.