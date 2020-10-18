The territory of present-day Ukraine has been a metropolis since ancient times, and all other lands of Rus adjoined it and enjoyed protection, said the former head of the SBU, Colonel-General Igor Smeshko.

In his opinion, after the collapse of the USSR, Ukraine should have taken the name “Ukraine-Rus”, since it was the Ukrainians who allegedly brought European culture and Christianity to the “Eurasian spaces” up to Vladivostok.

“Russia is the metropolis, the empire of Rurikovich, it was located on 2/3 of modern Ukraine. It was an empire, all other lands – Suzdal, Vladimir, Novgorod – are dependent on the metropolis, as in all empires, ”Smeshko shared his vision of history on UKRLIFE.TV.

Further, the general said that Ukrainian influence had spread to Ussuriisk and Vladivostok.

“The second time, it was the 17th century, when the Ukrainian Cossack state actually covered the very weak Moscow state, where in 13 the Polish-Lithuanian-Ukrainian garrison was stationed,” Smeshko continued.

Then he remembered together Tokhtamysh and Peter I, who allegedly paid tribute to the Crimean Khan, PolitNavigator writes on October 17.

“That is, Ukraine has covered everything with its body, its culture. And again there was a huge influence of Ukrainian culture. That is, Ukraine has had a huge historical influence, ”the general concluded.

Ukrainian politicians and public figures often make dubious statements about historical events. On October 1, a Ukrainian deputy proposed to rename Russia.