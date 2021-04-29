In Krasnoyarsk, an investigation into the case of the former head of the local branch of the Pension Fund Denis Mayboroda, suspected of corruption, has been completed. According to the materials of the Investigative Committee, the illegal actions were committed from 2015 to 2017.

For the first time, an official agreed with the owner of the premises on Robespierre to sell space for the offices of the PFR railway branch at a price 25 million rubles higher than the market. As a result, Mayboroda received 5 million rubles. After that, he carried out a similar fraud in the case of offices in the Leninsky district, but in this case the market price was overstated by 75 million rubles, and the official himself received 13 million, reports IA KrasnoyarskMedia… The actions of Denis Mayboroda, who has been under arrest since January 2020, fell under part 4 of article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Waste on an especially large scale) and part 6 of article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Taking bribes on an especially large scale).

Earlier in April, the Basmanny Court of Moscow imposed a security arrest on money, real estate and land plots of the former Governor of the Penza Region Ivan Belozertsev, businessman Boris Shpigel, his wife and other relatives. These are funds in the amount of about 230 million rubles, about € 300 thousand and $ 100 thousand, as well as more than seven land plots and about five real estate objects in the Penza region, more than 10 land plots and five real estate objects in the Moscow region, premises in Yalta. On March 22, Belozertsev was arrested by the Basmanny Court of Moscow for two months. He and other persons involved in the criminal case were formally charged with receiving and giving bribes.