The head of the Moscow traffic police, Yuri Droganov, was removed from office by Russian President Vladimir Putin by his decree on November 4, 2020. This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the capital.

It is noted that the policeman filed a letter of resignation due to seniority, which gives the right to receive a pension, of his own free will, writes REN TV…

Droganov was appointed head of the Moscow Department of the State Traffic Inspectorate in November 2019. His predecessor, Viktor Kovalenko, resigned of his own free will in April of the same year.

According to data on website Police Colonel Alexei Diokin became the interim head of the traffic police department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow.

Prior to that, Diokin since May 2016 was the deputy head of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA General Administration for Moscow. He was awarded medals “For Distinction in Service” III and II degrees, “For Valor in Service”, as well as “For Combat Commonwealth.”