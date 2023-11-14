The former head of the government of the Samara region, Viktor Kudryashov, and the regional Ministry of Construction were searched. A source from Izvestia reported this on November 14.

It is reported that Kudryashov, who resigned on November 14, is suspected of abuse of power.

According to one version, Kudryashov contributed to the allocation of 200 million rubles from the regional budget for the construction project of the Samarskaya metro station to the Volgatransstroy company. However, after some time, construction of the station was canceled.

“At the same time, the money did not return to the budget,” the source clarified.

Kudryashov himself announced that day that he was resigning as governor for health reasons, reports website 63.RU.

Kudryashov was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Government of the Samara Region in 2019.