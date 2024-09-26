Mosiychuk: in Austria they tried to poison the former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Tupitsky

The former head of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Ukraine, Alexander Tupitsky, who was dismissed from his post by the decision of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, survived an assassination attempt in Austria – they tried to poison him. Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Igor Mosiychuk spoke about this after a personal conversation with a retired judge, reports “Strana.ua”.

“Alexander Nikolaevich noted that traces of his deliberate poisoning lead to Ukraine. He has suspicions and suspects,” added the ex-parliamentarian.

According to Mosiychuk, there is an assumption that mercury was used as a poisonous substance, since a sevenfold excess of this metal was found in Tupitsky’s blood. He noted that the former judge is under medical supervision in one of the Austrian hospitals and has already contacted the Vienna prosecutor’s office regarding the crime.

Tupitsky lost his post as head of the Constitutional Court in 2021 after a long conflict between the judiciary and the head of state. Later, a criminal case was opened against the former head of the department on suspicion of bribing witnesses. In 2022, he was put on the international wanted list in connection with his travel abroad after the start of a special military operation (SVO).