Former CIA chief James Woolsey said he did not rule out the existence of unidentified flying objects (UFOs). He stated this in an interview with the YouTube channel The Black Vault, the portal reports on April 6. Daily mail

He told a case when his friend’s plane stopped at an altitude of about 40 thousand feet (just over 12 thousand meters) and after that did not behave “not like an ordinary plane.” The ex-head of the CIA noted that he did not know what was happening and added that the story was told by a source respected by him.

Woolsey was the head of intelligence from 1993 to 1995. At the moment he is 79 years old.

In December last year, another ex-CIA director (from 2013 to 2017) John Brennan stated in a podcast that “it is foolish to believe that we are alone in the universe.”

In March, CIA Director John Ratcliffe (2020-2021) shared that there have been many more UFO sightings than is known to the general public. He talked about some flying objects that were moving at a speed that is inaccessible to all known flying vehicles.

In mid-August last year, the US Department of Defense confirmed the creation of a working group to study UFOs. According to the statement, she will study the nature and origin of UFOs, as well as their detection, analysis and compilation of catalogs of objects that could potentially pose a threat to the national security of the United States.

In late April, the US Department of Defense posted three unclassified videos on its website showing “unidentified phenomena.” One of the videos was filmed in November 2004, and the other two in January 2015. They appeared on the Internet in 2007 and 2017 without permission from the US military.