The Investigative Committee has declared Oleg Kozin, the former acting director of the Federal Center for the Design and Development of Nuclear Medicine Facilities (FCPiROYAM), on the federal wanted list, in a criminal case of large-scale fraud. This was reported by TASS source in law enforcement.

It is specified that Kozin was arrested in absentia.

“Investigators have put Oleg Mikhailovich Kozin on the federal wanted list – a defendant in a criminal case of large-scale fraud (part 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). One of the capital’s courts chose a measure of restraint for him in the form of detention in absentia, ”the source explained.

According to the press service of the Khoroshevsky court in Moscow, Kozin was officially charged, but the arrest decision did not enter into force.

In January 2020, Oleg Kozin, the former acting director of the Federal Center for the Design and Development of Nuclear Medicine Facilities (FCPiROYAM), was detained on suspicion of creating an organized criminal group (OCG).

FSUE “FTSPiROYAM” is a part of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, the center was established in 2010 and is responsible for launching medical radiological centers. Since its launch, the center has participated in the construction of more than 30 medical institutions. At the same time, the St. Petersburg branch of the Central Design Institute of Nuclear Medicine, where one of the suspects in the criminal case worked, was engaged in the development of design documentation for institutions.