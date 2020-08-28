The investigation brought the former director of the Energia rocket and space corporation Vladimir Solntsev on charges of especially large-scale fraud.

According to Interfax, today the Babushkinsky court in Moscow is to consider the arrest of Solntsev.

On the eve of the former general director of RSC Energia Solntsev was detained. Together with him, the persons involved in the case of embezzlement of 1 billion rubles for the supply of electronic equipment for the ISS are also the general director of the Rostec division of NPP Istok Alexander Borisov and several other people.

In 2018, Alexei Beloborodov, ex-deputy general director of RSC Energia, was arrested on charges of attempted large-scale fraud.