Former PepsiCo CEO Donald Kendall has died at the age of 99. He grew up on a dairy farm in Washington state. As reported CNN, Donald began his career with the company (then called The Pepsi Cola Company) by working on a bottling line. Then he delivered the goods on a delivery truck. Then he got a job as a sales representative and quickly proved himself, rising to the level of vice president of marketing. In 1957, he took over Pepsi’s international operations and became president of the company in 1963. Kendall served as CEO from 1971 to 1986.

It was he who at one time launched an advertising campaign “Pepsi generation”, and also initiated the “war” of two “col” – Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Kendall said both companies benefited from this “war” that continues to this day. “They brought out the best in us … If it weren’t for Coca-Cola, we would have to invent it,” he said.

Kendall brought Pepsi to the USSR market. He became one of the first American entrepreneurs to establish business relations with the Soviet Union. In 1959, it was Kendall who treated Nikita Khrushchev to Pepsi-Cola at the American Exhibition in Moscow.

In 1971 and 1972 he visited the capitals of the Soviet Union and conducted successful negotiations on the production and sale of Pepsi in the USSR in exchange for the purchase of Russian vodka for sale in the United States.

Donald has been married twice. He lived with his second wife, Bim, for 55 years. He has two children from each marriage.

Khrushchev drinks Pepsi

