Former head of the Kherson administration Gennady Laguta died in Ukraine

The ex-governor of the region, Gennady Laguta, accused of surrendering Kherson to Russian troops, committed suicide. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram.

Allies of the former governor claim that 49-year-old Laguta has recently been frequently accused of treason. At the same time, Eurosolidarity party deputy Sergei Khlan recalled that the responsibilities of the head of the region never included preparing the city for defense.

Earlier on October 17, it was reported that Ukrainian draft dodgers caught near Odessa were forced to listen to the anthem and the priest’s sermon.