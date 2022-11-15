Genoa – Mimmo Criscito’s adventure in Toronto it closed after 5 months. The former Grifone captain will not return to Canada in January for family reasons and now must decide whether to continue playing or start the coaching course in Coverciano.

For the moment no contact with Genoa, who would also need a left full-back given the knockouts of Pajac and Czyborra. Relations with the management remained good but the agreement was that of a return as coach of the youth teams.