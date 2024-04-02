In the Chasov Yar area of ​​the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a dangerous situation has developed for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Krivonos announced this on April 2.

“I would say that now the most difficult situation is developing in the Chasov Yar area. Perhaps the most threatening situation,” he said on the First Western YouTube channel.

The general noted that the battles in which Ukrainian soldiers are dying continue in other territories. He stressed that Ukraine must make every effort to turn the situation in favor of its army.

Also on Tuesday, adviser to the head of the DPR, Igor Kimakovsky, announced that Chasov Yar had lost its strategic importance for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, due to the fact that the Russian army took fire control of the roads leading to the city. In addition, he pointed out that since 2014 the city has been used by Ukrainian troops for rotation.

The day before, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Fedorchak showed the work of the Russian military near Soledar. He also said that the military approached the outskirts of Chasovy Yar and almost drove the enemy out of Bogdanovka. The journalist emphasized the importance of taking the city, since it would open a bridgehead for movement to Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and the further liberation of the territories of the republic.

Earlier, on March 25, the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin spoke about the advance of the Russian army in the Chasov Yar area. According to him, the liberation of the city in the future will make it possible to begin restoration work in Artemovsk, since at the moment Ukrainian shelling does not stop.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

