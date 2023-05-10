Ex-general Denis Sugrobov, sentenced to 12 years, asked for parole

The Skopinsky District Court of the Ryazan Region received a petition from the former head of the anti-corruption head office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, former police lieutenant general Denis Sugrobov, for parole. Information about this on Wednesday, May 10, appeared in the court file.

The issue of accepting the ex-general’s request and appointing it for consideration will be decided by the court later.

In April 2017, the Moscow City Court sentenced Sugrobov to 22 years in a strict regime colony for abuse of office and organizing a criminal community. On December 19 of the same year, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation commuted the sentence to 12 years in prison. The former policeman has already served half of his term.

According to investigators, Sugrobov’s subordinates created conditions for officials to receive bribes, and then offered them to “surrender” other corrupt officials. According to the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), the general and other police officers committed at least ten serious crimes, including trying to provoke an FSB officer into a bribe. There are 30 victims in the case.