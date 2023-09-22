The ex-fiancé of ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, pastry chef Dmitry Duran, was detained in Moscow on charges of fraud on an especially large scale. This was reported on Friday, September 22 Mash.

The suspect was placed under arrest. It is known that Duran borrowed money two years ago to expand his business, but eventually stopped paying the debt and disappeared. Then, interestingly, they wrote several statements to the police at once.

Now that he was detained, it turned out that he managed to deceive about 50 people. The total amount of damage was about 100 million rubles.

Earlier, Volochkova’s ex-lover Sergei Kuznetsov brutally beat his wife.