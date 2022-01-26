Charges were brought against the former general director of the Ryazan state enterprise and his son, who at various times held various managerial positions at the enterprise. They are charged with misappropriation of state property on an especially large scale and fraud.

The investigation found that in 2011 the CEO of a state-owned enterprise in Ryazan, including one that manufactures products for the oil industry, created and headed the group. It included his son, son-in-law and acquaintance, who held key positions at the plant.

In the period from 2012 to 2015, the group committed the theft of products worth 433 million rubles, using a complex fictitious document flow scheme about the alleged transfer of products to controlled false intermediary firms.

In 2014, the son of the CEO and his acquaintance took advantage of the presence of a formal document flow and stole the funds of a subsidiary in the amount of more than 13.5 million rubles.

The defendants in the case are accused of embezzlement committed by an organized group, using their official position, on an especially large scale and fraud committed by a group of persons by prior agreement, using their official position, on an especially large scale. The damage was compensated in the amount of more than 142 million rubles, the property of the accused was seized in the amount of about 100 million rubles.

The defendants do not admit their guilt and actively oppose the investigation. However, the indictments were approved, and the case materials were sent to the court for consideration on the merits, writes RIA “7 news”.

Interfax citing a source, he writes that we are talking about the Krasnoye Znamya plant, which produces spring protectors used in oil wells.