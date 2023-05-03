The son of Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev, Yegor, wants to bury his father quietly and quickly. The former director of the Fashion House, Nikolai Golovin, spoke about this and other difficulties with the funeral of the couturier in an interview with Izvestia on May 2.

He noted that Yegor Zaitsev, the only son and heir, is trying to hold the funeral of Vyacheslav Mikhailovich as quickly and discreetly as possible. According to Golovin, this is due to a huge hatred for his father throughout his life.

“I told him (Vyacheslav Zaitsev. – Ed.): “Go to the notary, solve this issue. Because when this happens – and it will happen – I have no rights, Oleg (assistant. – Ed.) will not have any. Yegor will have rights. Now this is exactly the case, ”Golovin explained the reason for the difficulty of organizing a decent funeral.

The interlocutor also stressed that he was making every effort to have the fashion designer buried at the Novodevichy cemetery. He has already sent a corresponding application to the Moscow mayor’s office.

“I will ensure that Zaitsev is buried with all honors. I believe that Zaitsev is the national treasure of our country, and he should be buried that way, ”Golovin summed up.

Earlier that day, Golovin told Izvestia that Vyacheslav Zaitsev’s life in recent years has been extremely difficult and “like hell.” He noted that the Russian fashion designer suffered from loneliness and lack of money for 3-4 years.

Zaitsev’s death became known on April 30. According to an Izvestia source, he was taken to a hospital in the city of Shchelkovo with gastrointestinal bleeding, and a little later he died in intensive care. He was 85 years old.

After the fashion designer’s death, fans brought flowers to his Fashion House on Prospekt Mira in Moscow. Thus, they decided to pay tribute to the memory of Zaitsev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed his condolences to Zaitsev’s family and friends.

As fashion historian Alexander Vasiliev noted, Zaitsev was the pride of Russian fashion. According to him, since 1965, the fashion designer has brought Soviet fashion closer to the international canons of style and beauty, taking into account folk traditions and national color.

Zaitsev is considered the first Soviet fashion designer. In 1963, the French magazine Paris Match published an article about him “He dictates fashion to Moscow.” He was the first designer from the USSR whose collections were shown in New York and Paris.