In the Vladimir region, the ex-director of the enterprise was convicted of abuses

In the Vladimir region, a court sentenced the former general director of a large industrial enterprise in Kovrov to five months in prison for abuses. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The man was found guilty under Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He will serve his sentence in a penal colony. His property was seized in the amount of more than 30 million rubles.

According to investigators, in 2018-2019, the convict provided an affiliated commercial company with unjustified benefits for the supply of plant products. The ex-director allowed her to pay for the goods later, did not fine her for late payment for deliveries, and gave her the goods at a reduced price. If the company had a debt to the enterprise, at the direction of the defendant, no measures were taken to repay it. As a result, the debt amounted to more than 20 million rubles.

