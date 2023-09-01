In Irbit, the former deputy head of the police department is accused of attempted fraud

In Irbit, Sverdlovsk region, the former deputy head of the police department is accused of attempted fraud. This was told to Lente.ru by the senior assistant to the head of the department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for the region Alexander Shulga.

According to investigators, in June-July the defendant demanded a large amount of money from two local residents for not bringing them to criminal liability due to a serious property crime. At the same time, he knew that one already had the status of a suspect, but still continued to demand money.

On July 11, operatives from the regional department of the FSB detained a policeman red-handed after receiving part of the sum. He was sent into custody. During the investigation, the man admitted his guilt.

According to the head of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Sverdlovsk Region, Valery Gorelykh, the suspect was fired from the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for negative reasons.

Earlier in Tatarstan, the security forces detained the head of the traffic police department of the Novosheshminsky OMVD, Yevgeny Mikhailov, on suspicion of taking a bribe.